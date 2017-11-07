Two charged with armed robbery in New Bern this morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies responded to an armed robbery call early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. and deputies responded to the incident on Delwood Lane in New Bern.

While responding, patrol deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on Washington Post Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Property reported taken during the robbery was located in the vehicle.

Demetrius Lee Barber, 27, of Bayboro, was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony 2nd-degree kidnapping, and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Barber is being held in the Craven County Jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

Wakkisha Marie Barnett, 44, of Bayboro, N.C. was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony 2nd-degree kidnapping, and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Barnett is being held in the Craven County Jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

Both have their first appearances in Craven County Court Tuesday.

