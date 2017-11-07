P.J. Connelly elected as Greenville’s mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — P.J. Connelly has been elected as the new mayor of Greenville.

Connelly defeated Calvin Mercer, winning with 5,786 votes compared to Mercer’s 4,354.

Opponents Ernest T. Reeves and Curtis Gene Pully received 529 votes and 77 votes, respectively.

Throughout the campaign, Connelly’s two main focus points were jobs and public safety.

Connelly is a graduate of East Carolina University where he majored in finance and also played on the baseball team.

After a three-year professional baseball career, Connelly returned to Greenville to start his own company.

For a full list of updated election results, click here.