Onslow County event aims to expose students to agriculture

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-day event encouraging Onslow County students to get interested in agriculture kicked off Tuesday at Richlands Farms.

Students from seven elementary schools got their hands on everything from livestock to plants and grains.

Students who attended said it’s helping them learn about career options for the future.

“They’ve never seen this,” said Melissa Huffman, Onslow County extension agent. “They’ve never been exposed to it. They don’t know where their food comes from or how it’s grown. It’s really important for people to be able to tie their food back to the land.”

It’s the first year of the event and more than 700 students are expected to attend.