North Topsail Beach angers residents over decision to not support Marsy’s Law

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)–The candidates running for mayor and the Board of Alderman in North Topsail Beach are centered around some controversy. It has to do with their recent vote to refuse a resolution in favor of Marsy’s Law.

The law seeks to codify the rights of violent crime victims in the state constitution.

North Topsail Beach residents are calling the option to support Marsy’s Law a no-brainer. It’s left them scratching their heads about why the Board of Alderman voted against it. The town is the only in the state to do so.

The board voted 3-2 against the resolution last week.  Those who voted against it, say this is an issue only for the state to handle.

“No one on that board was saying crime victims don’t need support,” Walt Yurek, an Alderman who voted against the resolution, said. “This is a very complex legal issue that we didn’t feel qualified to be voting on.”

Richard Peters is one of two aldermen who voted for the resolution.

“I think it was so stated that this is above our heads,” Peters said. “I find no validity in that because that’s what we do all the time is approve resolutions of support that tell our representatives what we as a town are advocating.”

Residents say they never expected the resolution to fail.

“It makes me feel a little embarrassed,” Charlie Meyers said. “This is a nice town. There are nice people here. I don’t believe that is the will of the people. I think they just need to be educated on what is our will.”

The bill passed the state House in April. It’s expected to be considered by the Senate as early as January.

There are currently 8 campaigns for Marsy’s Law in states across the nation in addition to North Carolina. Five states have already passed it.

