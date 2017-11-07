Many still waiting for Carolina Kickoff ticket refunds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are still waiting for refunds for their Carolina Kickoff tickets.

The concert, which originally was scheduled for August at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, was postponed until April. It also was announced the headliner, Blake Shelton, would not perform on the new date.

Due to that, many of those who had bought tickets requested refunds. In late August, Basis Entertainment, who puts on the concert, sent the following email:

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through your refund request. We are working through each request individually to verify order numbers and amount paid. Once confirmed, we will begin issuing refunds in the order received and processed. Please allow 4-6 weeks for processing.”

However, that 4-6 week timeline has now come and gone.

“Still to this day, I haven’t gotten any more correspondence. I’ve emailed four additional times,” said Marie McKelvey, who spent over $500 for tickets to celebrate her daughter’s 18th birthday.

McKelvey is frustrated she hasn’t even received word on when the refunds will be issued.

“We want what we were told we would be given,” she said.

After weeks of WNCT reaching out to Basis Entertainment and their representatives, a representative called WNCT back on Tuesday. They said they don’t have any time table as to when refunds will be sent out, but did say some people have already received theirs.

ECU officials said their ticketing office will be issuing the refunds, but only after Basis Entertainment approves the request.