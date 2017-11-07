Man charged with impregnating 14-year-old disabled girl

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 59-year-old man was charged Monday with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.

Polk County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Carlos Carrizales, of Frostproof, and charged him with sexual battery on a helpless person and impregnating a minor after they said a DNA test proved he is the father of the baby born to the girl.

“This monster committed one of the most egregious crimes fathomable. There is nothing we can say about this except we hope he is sentenced to prison for the rest of his life,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother took the girl, who is significantly disabled and non-verbal, to the doctor for unexplained weight gain.

During the exam, the mother was informed her daughter was pregnant.

Deputies interviewed and took DNA samples from all men who had access to the victim.

Once the baby was born, detectives obtained DNA samples from the baby, and a positive match was made with the suspect, Carlos Carrizales. When detectives confronted Carrizales, he did not cooperate and refused to speak with them.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail.