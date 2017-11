TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced $30 million in grant funds will be awarded to four counties across our state.

The grants are geared toward helping economically distressed counties.

One of the counties chosen is located in eastern N.C.

Jones County will receive $15 million for a new pre-k through 12th-grade campus to serve 60 percent of students in the Jones County district.