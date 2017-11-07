Groups hold nacho party to celebrate Election Day 2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Representatives from Democracy NC and NC Civil held a free nacho party at Villa Verde Tuesday to celebrate election day.

Organizers said it was important for everyone, regardless of party, to come together and celebrate democracy in action.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re with, no matter what your political ideologies are, no matter how much our views differ, we have one community and we all need one space where through it all, we can still come together and enjoy the fact that this is election 2017,” said Jermaine McNair, one of the organizers.

McNair also said they were making phone calls and answering questions people may have about the voting process. Volunteers were also driving people to the polls who needed a ride.