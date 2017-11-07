Greenville teen arrested after schooting into a car injuring 1 person

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with shooting into a car and injuring a 20-year-old man.

Akyree Collins-Smith, 19, was arrested Monday night and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Approximately 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard for the report of a shooting.

Four individuals inside a silver Toyota Camry stated they were in the southbound lanes on Evans Street, stopped at the traffic light at Greenville Boulevard when a gray car pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle.

A verbal dispute ensued, and one of the occupants of the gray car displayed a gun and fired into the Toyota, striking the driver, 20-year-old Navarro Brown, of Williamston, twice.

Brown was treated and released at Vidant Medical Center.

The other three occupants of the car, also from Williamston, were not injured.

Detectives developed Collins-Smith as a person of interest early on in the investigation thanks to witness cooperation.

He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

