Greenville police looking three people after wallet stolen at Harris Teeter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are looking for two people they said worked together to steal a woman’s wallet at a Harris Teeter, as well as a third they said tried to use the stolen credit card.

Officers responded to the Harris Teeter on Evans Street around 2:30 p.m. on October 13 in response to the theft.

A woman told police her wallet was stolen out of her purse while it was sitting in her the cart.

Police said a man could be seen on security cameras distracting the victim by asking her questions, while another woman rifled through the purse and took the wallet.

The victim didn’t realize her wallet was gone when she went to pay for groceries.

By the time she reported her card stolen, the thieves had racked up several thousand dollars of charges on the card at two Greenville stores.

Cameras showed the female thief from Harris Teeter, as well as another woman, trying to use the card at a third store, where it was denied.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to contact Officer Daltroff with the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.