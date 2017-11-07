Former MLB player Roy Halladay killed in Florida plane crash

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay watches relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit throw live batting practice during a workout Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. Halladay is back with the Phillies as a guest instructor. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Pasco County deputies said a recovery effort is underway. The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are on the scene.

Investigators say the small plane is upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.

They have not confirmed any survivors at this point.

Deputies would not confirm what kind of aircraft it was, only calling it a “small plane.”

Investigators say they have not found a flight plan so they don’t know how many people were on the plane.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

 

