First Alert Forecast: Approaching front brings rain and cooler temperatures

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front will bring showers and much cooler temperatures for mid-week. We could see about an inch of rain mid-week, which we could use as we are abnormally dry for some portions here in the east. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers. There are areas of fog, some of it is dense. Temperatures are warm for the morning, on either side of 60 degrees. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are cloudy with scattered showers. Highs are in the lower 60s inland and on either side of 70 along the coast. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and rain overnight, some rain could be heavy at times. Temps are cooler, around 50 inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs near 60.

TROPICS: A new tropical system forms in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 40% 61 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 90% 55 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 100% 52 ° F precip: 80% 51 ° F precip: 80% 50 ° F precip: 70% 50 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 30% 48 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 40% 50 ° F precip: 40% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast