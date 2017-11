GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Duplin took over the top spot at the season’s midway point and ran the table to take the 2017 Touchdown Friday Top 9 title.

Here is the final poll for the season:

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9 FINAL POLL

1. EAST DUPLIN 11-0

2. TARBORO 11-0

3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 9-1

4. HAVELOCK 10-1

5. DH CONLEY 10-1

6. NORTH DUPLIN 11-0

7. EDENTON 10-1

8. SOUTH CENTRAL 9-2

9. JACKSONVILLE 9-2