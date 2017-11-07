Don Hardy defeats B.J. Murphy in Kinston mayoral race

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Don Hardy narrowly defeated B.J. Murphy in the Kinston mayoral race.
Don Hardy received 2,103 votes compared to Murphy’s 1,910 votes.
Ranard M. Teach received 65 votes.
Both candidates were born and raised in Kinston.
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Don Hardy narrowly defeated B.J. Murphy in the Kinston mayoral race.
Don Hardy received 2,103 votes compared to Murphy’s 1,910 votes.
Ranard M. Teach received 65 votes.
Both candidates were born and raised in Kinston.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement