Do I need an ID to vote today?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been questions and confusion about the voter ID laws in North Carolina for some years now, but 9 on your side is here to help all that confusion go away.

The North Carolina Board of Elections produced a statement that only first-time voters need an ID at the polls on Tuesday.

This means past voters DO NOT NEED AN ID.

For first time voters, the IDs that can be used to vote in the North Carolina 2017 election are listed below.

Current Photo Identification:

NC driver’s license or NC ID card

S. Military ID

S. Passport

Other government-issued photo ID

Student photo ID

Certified Naturalization Document

Current Name and Address Document:

Utility bill: telephone, mobile phone, electric or gas, cable television, water or sewage

Bank statement or bank-issued credit card statement

Government paycheck, invoice, letter, or any other document from a local, state, or U.S. government agency

Property tax bill

License to hunt, fish, own a gun, etc.

Automotive registration

Public housing or Social Service Agency document

Paycheck or paycheck stub from an employer or W-2 statement

Birth certificate

As a first-time voter, if you cannot show one of the forms of acceptable ID, then you may still vote by casting a provisional ballot. You will then need to send or bring one of the forms of ID noted above to your county board of elections no later than the close of business of the ninth day after election day in order for your ballot to count.

What is a Current Document?

To be current, the document must be the most recent version or at least dated within three (3) months of the date it is presented to an election official. Copies of acceptable documents are permissible. The original is not required. It is also permissible for a voter to present an electronic or online version of a document, as long as the document is obtained from the original source (e.g., e-Bills from utility companies, electronic bank statements, electronic earnings statement from employer, etc.) and shows his or her current name and address.