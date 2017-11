MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wayne County man faces charges for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old female.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Foy. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after it was alerted to an inappropriate interaction between the 22-year-old and 13-year-old girl..

Deputies say the suspect and victim did know each other.

Foy was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given $250,000 bond.