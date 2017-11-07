Belhaven organization raises scholarship money on Election Day

By Published: Updated:

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Election Day in Belhaven was accompanied by barbecue as the Belhaven-Pantego Rotary Club held their annual fundraiser for local projects and scholarships.

Last year, they sold more than 500 plates of barbeque and raised around $4,000.

The food came from catering company Keyzer and was sold during lunchtime.

“We were able to give seven college scholarships to deserving seniors from North Side, Terra Ceia and Pungo Christian as well,” said Mike Goodwin with the Belhaven-Pantego Rotary Club.

They have been selling barbeque on Election Day for more than 20 years and hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

