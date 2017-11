BEAULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the North Carolina State’s Commerce Department’s WARN notice, a business in Beaulaville will be closing their doors for good in December.

The National Spinning Co., Inc. has produced yarn all over the country since 1921.

The notice date for the local plant to closed arrived on November 3.

The effective date for termination will be December 31.

Over 152 employees will be laid off due to the closing.