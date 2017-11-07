Animal shelter reopens after renovations

Snow Hill, N.C. (WNCT)- Stray animals are enjoying new renovations to the county’s animal shelter.

Christmas came early for the local animal shelter. Greene County Animal Services is back open after being closed for renovations. Stray animals are being welcomed into the updated facility in Snowhill, North Carolina.

Resurfaced floors and freshly, painted walls are just the first steps in renovating the animal shelter.

“We’ve had the same floor for forever and it was just completely cracked and just gross looking,” said Savannah Brooks, a shelter attendee, “it definitely looks a lot better. I think it’s going to add to the cosmetic renovations we’re going to be doing soon.”

The renovations not only benefit the cosmetic look of the shelter, but the animals love it as well. Staff members say the renovations have been in the works for over a year.

“This is where all the stray dogs, cats and the animals that are not wanted anymore come. It’s just not humane to keep them in a building that’s falling apart around them,” said Brooks.

Every year, money is set aside by the city to put towards renovations for the shelter. However, local organization “BBQ for Paws” raised all the funds to make the renovations possible.

“We appreciate their contribution and we can now use money in our budget for other purposes to further the animal shelter,” said Kyle Dehaven, Greene Co. City Manager.

The shelter will be close again for another week around November 13th to finish the second half of their renovations.