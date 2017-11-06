Two robbers shoot man multiple times, New Bern police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Robbers shot a man at a New Bern apartment Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at Copperfield Apartments around 8:40 p.m.

Two men had forced their way into the apartment armed with handguns, where they demanded money and shot a victim multiple times after he fought back, New Bern police said.

The shooting victim, Gregory Alexander Williams, was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then Vidant Medical Center.

Police said it was a targeted robbery, and the public is not in danger.

The robbers were described as two black men, one wearing a green sweatshirt with black bandanna across his face, and the other wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a white face covering.

Police said the two men made have fled in a dark four-door sedan.

The New Bern Police Department is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 252-633-2020.

