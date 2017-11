CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — State transportation officials are holding a public meeting Tuesday in Carteret County.

The meeting aims to gather public input on the proposed changes for intersection improvements at NC 24 and NC 58 in Cape Carteret.

The improvements include adding turn lanes and extending others to improve traffic flow through the intersection.

The meeting will take place at the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center” on Taylor Notion Road from 4 p.m. 7 p.m.