KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A tractor-trailer buckles on a Lenoir County highway causing a lane closure.

It happened around 4 o’clock Monday on U.S. 70 near Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

The North Lenoir Fire and Rescue Department says it appears the an axle issue caused the tractor-trailer to buckle.

All lanes of the highway are now open.