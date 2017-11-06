Resources available to veterans in Onslow Co. for Employ a Veteran Week

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Governor Cooper declared this week as Employ a Veteran Week.

Hiring a veteran actually comes with a lot of perks. Chief among them, our veterans are highly trained and reliable.

“Veterans bring leadership with them,” Gerry Cruz, NCWorks Career Center, said. “We show up to work, have a lot of pride and most are in good physical condition as well.”

While the transition isn’t always easy, there are resources out there to help like the NCWorks Career Center. Most of the staff are former service members who work one on one with candidates.

“We know which jobs are in the area and we know which employers are hiring,” Cruz said. “We know what they’re looking for.”

There are also benefits to employers, who may receive a tax credit for hiring a veteran.

Veteran Georgia Kennedy-Humphreys was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps before transitioning to civilian life.

“I received excellent service to make my transition a lot easier than it could have been if I hadn’t come to this office and gotten a little bit of direction from the people who work here,” she said.

Kennedy-Humphreys now works in the office. She recommends all transitioning service members come to the center immediately rather than waiting until after they file for unemployment.

The length of time it takes to find a job varies, but Cruz says this is a good time of year to start looking as we approach the holiday season.

“Get a job so you can start making a living and continue looking until you find the one you’re qualified for and really want,” he said.

The NCWorks Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s located at 461 Western Blvd. in Jacksonville.

This Wednesday it will host a resume writing workshop for veterans from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

On the 14th, the center is partnering with the American Legion Burton Cowell Post 265 to hold a Veterans Job/Career Fair. The day starts at 10:00 a.m. and all job seekers are allowed to attend after 11:00 a.m. It will be held at 146 Broadhurst Rd. in Jacksonville.