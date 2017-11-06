PIE gives $3,000 to Craven County School in Gov. Coopers honor

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — As an honorarium to Governor Roy Cooper, the 2017 PIE Board elected to establish a one-time grant of $3,000 in his honor.

Governor Cooper was the keynote speaker at the 2017 PIE (Partners in Education) Spring Luncheon held in New Bern.

The focus of the PIE grant is literacy achievement through direct services to Craven County Schools’ students in memory of Gov. Cooper’s mother, who was a school teacher.

The winner was announced at the Craven County Schools End-of-Month Principals’ meeting on Friday.

The winner was A. H. Bangert Elementary, for their grant, “Our World, Our Village, Our Story” in the amount of $3,000, submitted by Catherine Alligood, Kathleen Brinson, Kristy Williamson, and Martha Ann Patterson.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s