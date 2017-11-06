PIE gives $3,000 to Craven County School in Gov. Coopers honor

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — As an honorarium to Governor Roy Cooper, the 2017 PIE Board elected to establish a one-time grant of $3,000 in his honor.

Governor Cooper was the keynote speaker at the 2017 PIE (Partners in Education) Spring Luncheon held in New Bern.

The focus of the PIE grant is literacy achievement through direct services to Craven County Schools’ students in memory of Gov. Cooper’s mother, who was a school teacher.

The winner was announced at the Craven County Schools End-of-Month Principals’ meeting on Friday.

The winner was A. H. Bangert Elementary, for their grant, “Our World, Our Village, Our Story” in the amount of $3,000, submitted by Catherine Alligood, Kathleen Brinson, Kristy Williamson, and Martha Ann Patterson.