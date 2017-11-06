NC School Board Association addresses concerns over HB 13

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A member of the NC School Board Association met with school and government leaders in Onslow County Monday to dispel myths that HB 13 will cut enhancement programs like art and P.E.

The board is hopeful lawmakers will create an additional allotment of funding for teachers of enhancement classes like art and music before next year’s budgets are due.

The extra funding will keep the classes but still leaves the possibility of placing those teachers on roaming carts throughout the schools.

“We are hearing from school systems that they’d like to just stay where they are or that they need a plan to make this more gradual, maybe one additional child per year,” Leanne Winner, NCSBA, said.

The Onslow County School board approved a waiver last week delaying the restrictions until next school year.

If you’re a parent who’s concerned about the class size restrictions’ impact on your student, you’re asked to call your lawmakers and ask for more funding.