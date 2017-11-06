NC DPS: Inmate escapes from Wake County work assignment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement are searching Wake County for 66-year-old Larry Locklear after he left his work assignment, officials said.

Locklear is serving time at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon. He projected to be released in October 2021.

The Department of Public Safety said Locklear was on work assignment in the city limits and left sometime after 3 p.m.

If anyone has any information on Locklear’s whereabouts, please call 911 or call Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.

While Locklear is currently serving a sentence for being a habitual felon, court records show he has previous convictions that include indecent liberties with a child in 1990 and assault on a female that same year.

He’s attempted escape prison multiple times – in 1973 and 1974, records show.

