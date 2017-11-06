Make it Monday: Grain-free pumpkin dog treats

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pumpkins are a staple of fall when it comes to decorating and cooking.

Dogs can get in on the fun too with a healthy and grain-free treat recipe.

Here’s the recipe we used for these treats.

You’ll need coconut flour, peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil and pure pumpkin. You can find coconut flour in specialty stores, nutrition shops or online.

Once all your ingredients are measured out, start by putting them in a large mixing bowl.

When you’re done, roll out the dough to about a fourth inch think, then use cookie cutters.

Bake at 350 for about 15 to 20 minutes until they’re lightly golden. Let them cool and your pups are sure to love this delicious treat.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.

make it monday

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s