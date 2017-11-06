Make it Monday: Grain-free pumpkin dog treats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pumpkins are a staple of fall when it comes to decorating and cooking.

Dogs can get in on the fun too with a healthy and grain-free treat recipe.

Here’s the recipe we used for these treats.

You’ll need coconut flour, peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil and pure pumpkin. You can find coconut flour in specialty stores, nutrition shops or online.

Once all your ingredients are measured out, start by putting them in a large mixing bowl.

When you’re done, roll out the dough to about a fourth inch think, then use cookie cutters.

Bake at 350 for about 15 to 20 minutes until they’re lightly golden. Let them cool and your pups are sure to love this delicious treat.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.