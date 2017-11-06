Local governments gear up for Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As local governments across the country gear up for Tuesday’s Election Day, a renewed focus is falling on the power of local elections.

Doctor Jonathan Morris with ECU said in reality far less people vote than you might think.

“The conditions of our streets the conditions of our sidewalks, crime, access to recreation, access to a greenway those are things that affect us at the local level,” said Morris. “Those are things decided by our Mayor, by our city council; those decisions aren’t made in Raleigh or Washington D.C.”

According to the PEW Research Center, nearly 56 percent of the United States voting population participated in last year’s November election.

Turnout for local elections is even lower.

“It is the highest every four years when we have someone running for the President of the United States and on even number of years, when we have congressional and senatorial elections,” said Morris. “Those are the two points in electoral politics when our turnout is highest.”

Dave Davis with the Pitt County Board of Elections said local races are often won by a couple of votes.

Davis said, “We see also the narrowest margins in municipal elections because of low turnout. We’ve seen elections decided by one or two votes. So that illustrates even more that every vote counts.”

Morris said understanding the impact of local elections is crucial.

“On a day to day basis, local and state policy touches our lives so much more directly than national policy,” Morris said.