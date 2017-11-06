Kroger to sell own line of clothing aimed at the family

This Tuesday, June 12, 2012, photo shows a Kroger grocery store in Dearborn, Mich. The Kroger Co. said Thursday, June 14, 2012, its net income edged up slightly in the first quarter as its customer loyalty programs helped drive up revenue. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kroger is launching its own fashion line starting next fall.

The nation’s largest supermarket chain said Friday that the brand will first make its debut at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores, totaling 300 locations across the country. The casual collection will span from children to teens to adults.

In recent years, Kroger Co. has sold some clothing under different national brands.

The move comes as traditional grocery chains have faced increasing competition from all fronts, from discounters like Walmart to Amazon to high-end grocers. But Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. over the summer has dramatically raised concerns about the viability of traditional grocers.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operates more than 2,700 stores under different banners in 35 states.

 

