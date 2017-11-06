How to stop receiving prepaid credit and insurance offers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Going through your mail, you may have noticed an increase in prepaid credit and insurance offers.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says they’ve been getting an influx of calls on how to opt out of these.

Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, consumer credit reporting companies are permitted to include your name on lists used by creditors or insurers to make offers of credit or insurance not initiated by you.

This is alarming to some because they see it as a privacy issue.

There are ways to get out of it.

The BBB says the joint venture Optout prescreen is a direct way to get your name off these lists.

When you call, you will need to provide your social security number, phone number and date of birth.

This can leave a wide open door for scammers to steal your information.

If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to opt you out, it’s probably a scammer attempting to steal your information.

The BBB says to never give out any personal information before checking the correct phone numbers.

Requests to “opt-in” or “opt-out” can be made by phone at 888-567-8688 or online, which is the only website for this purpose under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. If you decide to opt- out of credit offers over the phone or online, you will be asked to provide certain personal information including your SSN, telephone number and date of birth.

BBB offers additional tips to consumers who want to safely opt-out of credit card offers:

Be careful of unsolicited “opt-out” offers. OptOutPrescreen will not contact consumers via email, telemarketing or direct mail solutions.

Be cautious of request for banking information or credit card numbers. If you decide to opt-out of credit offers over the phone or online, you will be asked to provide certain personal information including your telephone number, SSN and date of birth. Be cautious if anyone asks for your bank account information or an existing credit card number.

Know how to spot an imposter. Both the OptOutPrescreen phone number and website are operated collectively by TransUnion, Experian, Equifax and Innovis. If you speak with someone claiming to be associated with a different company, be cautious. Also be careful of scammers that imposter your bank or credit card company, as they are not authorized to remove your name on lists used by creditors to send preapproved offers. Only the four consumer credit reporting agencies can do that through OptOutPrescreen.