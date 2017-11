GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway in Greenville into a reported shooting Monday night.

Emergency officials were called to Pearl Dr. near Greenville Blvd. just after 8 p.m.

According to Pitt County Communications on person was shot in the leg.

Right now police have a portion of the street closed off with crime scene tape.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.