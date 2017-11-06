Improved signage to attract interest in Greene County

Walstonburg, N.C. (WNCT)- More signs are popping up in Greene County in an effort to attract more interest to the area.

Traveling down highway U.S. 264 you may have passed the northwest green industrial park. However, you may not have noticed it. The site is located on the U.S. 264 alternate near the town of Walstonburg. The land is currently vacant. The Greene County Economic Development Commission recently placed two signs on the land, in an effort to attract interest to the site.

“The county recently made the decision to get new county line signage up,” said Rick Davis, Greene County Economic Development Director, “it is all an effort to spruce up our image a little bit as you come in and out of the county.”

However, the signs Davis ordered are too small to be read from a vehicle traveling 55 mph. down the highway. Davis says two larger signs have been ordered to replace the pre-existing signs. The larger signs will be put up by the end of November.

Davis along with community members and local businesses hope larger signs will attract more visitors to the area.

Walstonburg is just one of the small towns in Green County that only has a handful of businesses. Small businesses and towns inside of Greene County hope the addition of sites like the industrial park, along with the signage, will welcome more people.