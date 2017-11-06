GPD looking for suspects in Baskin Robbins armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery of a local ice cream shop.

Just after 9:00 Monday night officers responded to Baskin Robbins at 1885 E. Fire Tower Rd. for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses stated two suspects entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money. They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident and there were no customers in the store at the time.

Officers are still in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from the incident. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.