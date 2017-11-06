GPD looking for suspects in Baskin Robbins armed robbery

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery of a local ice cream shop.

Just after 9:00 Monday night officers responded to Baskin Robbins at 1885 E. Fire Tower Rd. for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses stated two suspects entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money. They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident and there were no customers in the store at the time.

Officers are still in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from the incident. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s