Free multivitamins are avaliable at Carteret County Health Dept.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Health Department is offering a free one year supply of multivitamins on Monday.

The multivitamins will be given to non-pregnant women of childbearing age.

To qualify community members do not need to be a health department patient.

The event will be held at the Carteret County Health Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Upon pickup, a staff member will provide a brief overview of the multi-vitamins and go over educational material accompanying them.