First Alert Tropical Update: A cluster of storms has a decent chance of developing in the next few days

SUMMARY: A cluster of storms in the open Atlantic has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
90%
12am
Wed
51° F
precip:
90%
1am
Wed
51° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
51° F
precip:
60%
3am
Wed
51° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
51° F
precip:
30%
