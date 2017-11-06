First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry start to the work week but rain and cool temps ahead

SUMMARY: Highs for Monday will be well above average, however rain and cooler than average temperatures move in by mid to late week.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense. Temperatures will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures are staying warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds will stay light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front pushes through the area on Tuesday will stall out just south of the area. A series of stationary fronts and low pressures systems will move through bringing rain to the area Tuesday-Thursday. We will dry things out and stay cool for the end of the week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms in the open Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
90%
12am
Wed
51° F
precip:
90%
1am
Wed
51° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
51° F
precip:
60%
3am
Wed
51° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
51° F
precip:
30%
