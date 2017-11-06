First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry start to the work week but rain and cool temps ahead

SUMMARY: Highs for Monday will be well above average, however rain and cooler than average temperatures move in by mid to late week.



THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense. Temperatures will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures are staying warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds will stay light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front pushes through the area on Tuesday will stall out just south of the area. A series of stationary fronts and low pressures systems will move through bringing rain to the area Tuesday-Thursday. We will dry things out and stay cool for the end of the week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms in the open Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

