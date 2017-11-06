Elmhurst Elem. officially open their first gym ever

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Although Elmhurst Elementary has been open for more than 60 years, they have never had a gym to call their own. That changed on Monday.

School and county officials came together to officially open the new gym with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The gym, which has been in the works for more than five years and cost more than $800,000, gives students at the school a safe place to exercise.

“They can actually go inside, it doesn’t matter what the weather is like,” said Principal Colleen Burt. “We can have PE inside, we can have events inside. They can exercise everyday and not have to be inside a classroom.”

The new gym wing also provides extra storage, meeting space, and bathrooms for the school.