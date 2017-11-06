Durham man accused of sexually assaulting boys in ice cream truck appears in court

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham man accused of sexually assaulting boys inside an ice cream truck appeared in court Monday, where his bond was kept at $1 million.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, has hired an attorney. He surrendered to authorities late Friday.

Rahmah was wanted for several counts of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release.

The sex assault cases involve two boys who reported that they were assaulted inside Rahmah’s truck, police said.

Parents told CBS North Carolina they’ve seen Rahmah and the ice cream truck at the Hoover Apartments and Brentwood Park.

One saying they saw the truck less than a week ago.

The mother of one of victims said families have been reaching out to her with similar stories involving the suspect since she took her story public.

“But I feel more upset because it happened to my child. He was taken advantage of and it’s not fair, which is something he’s going to have to live with for the rest of his life,” she said.

The incidents occurred Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road, police said.

The case from Oct. 22 was reported on Nov. 1 and the Oct. 25 incident was reported to police that day, according to police. The cases were reported to authorities by the boys’ parents.

In his Monday court appearance, his bond was kept at $1 million and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 30.

More charges against Rahmah are possible, police said.