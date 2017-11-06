Consumers weigh in on how early is too early for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As many are looking forward to thanksgiving, many others are ready for Christmas.

The National Retail Federation says Americans are getting ready for the winter holiday earlier than ever. As 9 On Your Side found out, it’s a trend in Eastern North Carolina too.

“Right after Halloween is over is when the lights should start coming out,” said Carolyn Mosley. “That’s how I feel.”

It’s certainly a controversial consumer trend.

“I guess it’s everybody’s personal choice. I usually start after Thanksgiving,” said Todd Boyd. “I like to go holiday to holiday… Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas.”

“I haven’t started decorating yet but it is my favorite holiday so I’ll probably start decorating the day after Thanksgiving,” said Jenny Hedgepeth.

Yet, decorating and buying are two different things. An October survey from the National Retail Federation found spending this holiday season is expected to rise. The average consumer is expected to spend $967 dollars this year. That’s compared to $935 last year.

The survey found most of those purchases will be made online and at department stores. Only a quarter of those surveyed say they will shop at local businesses.

Meanwhile. 42% of Americans start buying gifts in November, yet others stretch it out and plan ahead.

“I’ve actually been buying Christmas gifts for a little while now,” said Emily Durrett.

She says pacing herself over several months is better for her budget.

“I try to buy a few in September and October, and then gear things up in November and December,” said Durrett.

As far as the most wanted gifts this season, of those polled, gift cards and certificates were most wanted by men and women.