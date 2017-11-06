Angel Flight a lifesaver for patients with medical treatments away from home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Angel Flight is a lifesaver for patients with medical treatments away from home.

“In 2015 I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said LB Lewis, an Ocean County, NJ resident who travels to Greenville every 3 to 4 weeks for treatment at Vidant Medical Center. “My daughter is here and this is where I was diagnosed so I’d rather keep all of the medical here.”

The constant travel would be a problem, if not for Angel Flight Volunteers.

“I’m available to fly so at the last minute if somebody needs to go somewhere, they’ll email me or call me and we’ll get it done,” said Ben Cason, an Angel Flight volunteer pilot. “We fly patients at no cost for medical treatment.”

“It’s really expensive to be able to have to fly back and forth commercially so this really does help out,” added Robert Romaine, Ben’s co-pilot for this flight.

“Once I learned that there was Angel Flight that could help in getting transportation back here that eased a lot of my worry,” said Lewis. “My heart is just blown. They are wonderful volunteers.”

“We’ve flown LB many times and when I saw they needed a flight for LB, I said we’ll do it,” explained Cason. “It’s a joy to fly with her and I’m glad she lets us fly her.”

“I can’t say enough about Angel Flight,” added Lewis.

Many times, actions speak louder than words.

