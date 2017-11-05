Jacksonville Police: Son arrested for the murder of his mother

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

Jacksonville Police responded to 206 Marion Ct. around 1:31 p.m. Saturday for a wellness check. The resident, 61-year-old Clara Bell Kornegay was found deceased inside the home.

After investigation, police determined the victim had been struck by a blunt object and her car was missing. The victim, and car, were last seen by a neighbor on November 2nd.

After canvassing the area, conducting interviews and collecting evidence, an alert was put out for the missing vehicle. Investigators then learned that that vehicle had been stopped by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on November 3rd.

The victim’s son, 38-year-old Shahid Olean Kornegay, was operating the vehicle. Kornegay has been charged with an open count of murder, and is being held under no bond in the Carteret County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JPD Detective Brandon Potter at 910-938-6464 or wpotter@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to apprehension or arrest. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637