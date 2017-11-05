Greenville PAL 12u team places second in the state, moves on to regionals

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville-PAL (Police Athletic League) Football Program finished second in the state tournament Sunday. The team fell to Union Cross from Winston-Salem in Sunday’s championship game.

However, the team’s performance still earned them a position in the regional tournament, set to take place next weekend in Charlotte.

There, teams from North and South Carolina, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware will play for a chance to move on to nationals, which is held in Orlando, FL.

The PAL league seeks to build trust and understand between youth, police officers and their community.

 

