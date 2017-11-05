FIRST ON 9: Onslow Co. home struck by gunfire at least 6 times

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office confirms at home was shot at least six times overnight.

It happened at the Hubert Royal Valley Trailer Parks on Riggs Rd. Investigators say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner, who had just moved to the trailer park a few days ago, reported at least seven shots into her trailer. Investigators say they only saw signs of six shots.

The woman, along with a 4-year-old, were inside the home at the time.

Investigators say they don’t have a motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information should contact the Onslow Co. Sheriff’s at 910-455-3113 or CrimeStoppers at 910-938-3273.