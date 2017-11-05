First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure nudges back into the area from the south today, helping to break up low clouds and fog for sunshine by afternoon.

TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine by afternoon. Slight chance for a shower at the coast, especially the OBX. Highs will be back in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog late. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower at the coast. Very warm with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front crosses through the area on Tuesday and then stalls out just to our south. Several waves of low pressure will bring rounds of rain late Tuesday through Thursday. Drier and much cooler late in the week.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next several days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
62° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
62° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
40%
12am
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
