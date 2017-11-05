First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

SUMMARY: High pressure nudges back into the area from the south today, helping to break up low clouds and fog for sunshine by afternoon.



TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine by afternoon. Slight chance for a shower at the coast, especially the OBX. Highs will be back in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog late. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower at the coast. Very warm with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front crosses through the area on Tuesday and then stalls out just to our south. Several waves of low pressure will bring rounds of rain late Tuesday through Thursday. Drier and much cooler late in the week.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next several days. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast