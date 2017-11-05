Down East Holiday Show ends Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Holiday Show wrapped up Sunday evening at the Greenville Convention Center.

Over 190 vendors came out to support Pitt Community College.

Tables ranged from Christmas decorations to wine and art.

All proceeds go to students scholarships and educational programs for Pitt Community College.

Organizers say it’s their biggest event of the year.

“I talked to all the vendors every year,” event specialist Erin Greenleaf said. “Many are returning vendors and it’s like a family reunion. It’s a great event.”

Organizers say they hope to break the 10,000 person attendance mark after Sunday’s turnout and raise over $100,000.

They say they are already preparing for next year’s holiday show.