Craven County Fair wraps up Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens came out to enjoy the last day of the fair that started a couple weeks ago.

Organizers say the fair did well this year, although it was down in attendance from previous years.

They say Halloween may have had something to do with low numbers, but regardless, it is for a good cause.

“It feels great,” organizer Debbie Burner said. “It feels really good. I’m here with the fair, and we provide entertainment and that’s part of giving to the community.”

All proceeds go to Craven County Jaycees.