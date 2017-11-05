Craven County Fair wraps up Sunday

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens came out to enjoy the last day of the fair that started a couple weeks ago.

Organizers say the fair did well this year, although it was down in attendance from previous years.

They say Halloween may have had something to do with low numbers, but regardless, it is for a good cause.

“It feels great,” organizer Debbie Burner said. “It feels really good. I’m here with the fair, and we provide entertainment and that’s part of giving to the community.”

All proceeds go to Craven County Jaycees.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s