Boating club in New Bern seeks to recruit new members

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One boating club spent Sunday afternoon trying to recruit more members.

Dozens met at the Blackbeard Sailing Club for a meet and greet social.

People interested in sailing got to learn more about it from current club members.

They say although it is based in New Bern, they have members from all over North Carolina, Virginia and other neighboring states.

They race and sail year-round.

“All it really takes is an interest in sailing,” commodore Bill Green said. “We don’t have any other requirements so we invite people who have an interest in sailing. If they have a boat, that’s even better.”

They have close to 190 members.

If you are interested in joining, you can visit their website here.

