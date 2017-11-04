Wolfpack comeback cut short against Clemson

By and Published:
Kelly Bryant, Shawn Boone
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while North Carolina State's Shawn Boone (24) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Tavien Feaster ran for an 89-yard touchdown to end the third quarter and K’Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley on the game’s final play to help No. 6 Clemson hold off No. 20 North Carolina State 38-31 on Saturday.

Feaster’s break-loose run up the middle and gave Clemson (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, CFP No. 4) a 31-21 lead entering the fourth, then the Tigers had to hang on in the final seconds as the Wolfpack (6-3, 4-1, CFP No. 20) got one more shot to tie the game in the final minute.

That drive pushed to the Clemson 28. Wallace broke up a pass to Jaylen Samuels a few yards short of the goal line, and then an illegal formation penalty by North Carolina wiped out completion that would have given the Wolfpack a first-and-goal.

Wallace picked off Ryan Finley’s final overthrown fourth-down ball and returned it 55 yards to burn the clock and keep the Tigers on course for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

Finley threw three touchdown passes for N.C. State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The reigning national champions showed off their big-game experience, even with so many stars lost from last year’s title winner. The Tigers never led until late in the third quarter in a hostile road environment, but did just enough to put themselves in control of the ACC’s Atlantic Division race yet again.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had a shot to all but wrap up the Atlantic Division title with a win, but likely saw those hopes end with this loss. There were a handful of breakdowns and a few critical sequences that got away from the Wolfpack, from Finley’s fourth-quarter interception in his own end to a few badly timed penalties.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Florida State on Nov. 11, a game that was supposed to be the marquee matchup in the conference but has lost its luster with the Seminoles’ struggles.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack travel to Boston College on Nov. 11 in a matchup that has given them fits. BC has won three of the last four meetings.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s