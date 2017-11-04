NCHSAA finalizes state football playoff brackets

The NCHSAA finalized the state football playoff brackets Saturday afternoon.

1A Football Playoffs

East

#1 North Duplin (11-0), BYE

#8 Southside (6-5) vs. #9 Northside-Pinetown (5-6)

#5 Pamlico County (7-4) vs. #12 Albemarle (4-7)

#4 Columbia (5-4), BYE

#3 South Robeson (3-8), BYE

#6 Plymouth (6-5) vs. #11 North Edgecombe (4-6)

#7 Southeast Halifax (7-4) vs. #10 South Creek (5-6)

#2 Northampton County (10-1), BYE

West

#1 Mitchell (10-1), BYE

#8 South Stokes (5-6) vs. #9 Community School of Davidson (5-6)

#5 Robbinsville (7-4) vs. #12 Rosman (2-9)

#4 Mountain Island Charter (8-3), BYE

#3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1), BYE

#6 Elkin (5-6) vs. #11 Hayesville (3-8)

#7 Union Academy (7-4) vs. #10 Alleghany (4-7)

#2 Cherokee (10-1), BYE

1AA Football Playoffs

East

#1 Tarboro (11-0), BYE

#8 Riverside-Martin (6-5) vs. #9 Princeton (7-4)

#5 West Montgomery (9-2) vs. #12 Rosewood (5-6)

#4 Granville Central (5-6), BYE

#3 East Carteret (7-4), BYE

#6 Lakewood (9-2) vs. #11 Pender (4-7)

#7 Manteo (8-3) vs. #10 Gates County (6-5)

#2 John A. Holmes (10-1), BYE

West

#1 Mount Airy (11-0), BYE

#8 Polk County (7-4) vs. #9 North Rowan (8-3)

#5 Swain County (7-4) vs. #12 Cherryville (4-7)

#4 Bessemer City (10-1), BYE

#3 North Stanly (10-1), BYE

#6 Murphy (9-2) vs. #11 South Stanly (5-6)

#7 East Surry (7-4) vs. #10 Starmount (6-5)

#2 East Wilkes (9-2), BYE

2A Football Playoffs

East

#1 Northeastern (11-0) vs. #16 Bertie (4-7)

#8 First Flight (8-3) vs. #9 Clinton (5-5)

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-1) vs. #12 Ayden-Grifton (6-5)

#4 Beddingfield (7-4) vs. #13 Farmville Central (5-6)

#3 Southwest Onslow (8-3) vs. #14 Goldsboro (6-5)

#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) vs. #11 Hertford County (6-5)

#7 Kinston (9-2) vs. #10 Greene Central (7-4)

#2 East Bladen (10-1) vs. #15 James Kenan (3-7)

West

#1 Reidsville (11-0) vs. #16 West Lincoln (4-7)

#8 East Rutherford (7-4) vs. #9 East Montgomery (9-2)

#5 Graham (3-8) vs. #12 Lincolnton (5-6)

#4 South Columbus (10-1) vs. #13 Wheatmore (9-2)

#3 Hendersonville (8-3) vs. #14 Brevard (6-5)

#6 Salisbury (7-3) vs. #11 Red Springs (8-3)

#7 Whiteville (10-1) vs. #10 North Wilkes (8-3)

#2 Mountain Heritage (10-0) vs. #15 Lexington (6-4)

2AA Football Playoffs

East

#1 East Duplin (11-0) vs. #16 St. Pauls (5-6)

#8 Bunn (8-3) vs. #9 West Stokes (8-3)

#5 Nash Central (9-2) vs. #12 T.W. Andrews (4-7)

#4 Randleman (9-1) vs. #13 Roanoke Rapids (8-3)

#3 South Granville (11-0) vs. #14 Washington (4-7)

#6 West Craven (6-5) vs. #11 Richlands (8-3)

#7 Ledford (8-2) vs. #10 Anson (4-7)

#2 North Davidson (10-1) vs. #15 Forest Hills (3-8)

West

#1 South Point (11-0) vs. #16 West Iredell (5-6)

#8 Shelby (9-2) vs. #9 Newton-Conover (9-2)

#5 Maiden (11-0) vs. #12 Fred T. Foard (8-3)

#4 Mount Pleasant (9-2) vs. #13 East Lincoln (6-5)

#3 Franklin (11-0) vs. #14 Smoky Mountain (5-6)

#6 Wilkes Central (9-2) vs. #11 Pisgah (6-5)

#7 North Surry (10-1) vs. #10 Patton (8-3)

#2 Hibriten (11-0) vs. #15 Bandys (5-6)

3A Football Playoffs

East

#1 Western Alamance (11-0) vs. #16 Eastern Wayne (6-4)

#8 Fike (8-3) vs. #9 Triton (6-5)

#5 Jacksonville (9-2) vs. #12 Northside-Jacksonville (6-5)

#4 Terry Sanford (10-1) vs. #13 Rocky Mount (4-6)

#3 Southern Nash (10-1) vs. #14 Westover (4-7)

#6 Eastern Alamance (9-2) vs. #11 Northeast Guilford (7-4)

#7 E.E. Smith (8-3) vs. #10 West Carteret (8-3)

#2 Havelock (10-1) vs. #15 Williams (5-6)

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (11-0) vs. #16 West Caldwell (6-5)

#8 Stuart Cramer (7-4) v.s. #9 Concord (5-6)

#5 Weddington (8-3) vs. #12 Hickory (6-5)

#4 Hunter Huss (7-4) vs. #13 West Rowan (6-5)

#3 Jay M. Robinson (9-2) vs. #14 Tuscola (7-4)

#6 Crest (7-4) vs. #11 Monroe (5-6)

#7 Rockingham County (8-3) vs. #10 Freedom (7-4)

#2 Kings Mountain (10-1) vs. #15 Forestview (4-7)

3AA Football Playoffs

East

#1 Clayton (11-0) v.s #16 Northwood (7-4)

#8 Cleveland (7-4) vs. #9 Northern Durham (8-2)

#5 D.H. Conley (10-1) vs. #12 Northern Guilford (6-5)

#4 Eastern Guilford (9-2) vs. #13 Hillside (5-5)

#3 Lee County (11-0) vs. #14 Ben L. Smith (5-6)

#6 Orange (8-2) vs. #11 Cape Fear (8-3)

#7 Southeast Guilford (9-2) vs. #10 Dudley (9-2)

#2 New Hanover (10-1) vs. #15 West Brunswick (4-7)

West

#1 Mount Tabor (9-2) vs. #16 Ashbrook (4-7)

#8 Watauga (9-2) vs. #9 Asheville (7-4)

#5 Marvin Ridge (10-1) vs. #12 Sun Valley (8-3)

#4 Alexander Central (10-1) vs. #13 Cuthbertson (4-7)

#3 South Iredell (9-2) vs. #14 Northwest Cabarrus (6-5)

#6 A.L. Brown (9-2) vs. #11 Clyde A. Erwin (6-4)

#7 Southwest Guilford (8-3) vs. #10 Statesville (9-2)

#2 A.C. Reynolds (10-1) vs. #15 Parkland (6-5)

4A Football Playoffs

East

#1 Scotland County (9-1), BYE

#8 Jordan (6-5) vs. #9 Seventy-First (8-3)

#5 Overhills (8-3) vs. #12 Knightdale (6-5)

#4 South Central (9-2), BYE

#3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0), BYE

#6 Heritage (10-1) vs. #11 Purnell Swett (5-6)

#7 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #10 South View (8-3)

#2 Hoggard (11-0), BYE

West

#1 Harding University (10-1), BYE

#8 Porter Ridge (7-4) vs. #9 Davie County (5-6)

#5 East Forsyth (7-4) vs. #12 Mooresville (4-7)

#4 West Mecklenburg (8-3), BYE

#3 Glenn (10-1), BYE

#6 Vance (8-3) vs. #11 R.J. Reynolds (6-5)

#7 Hickory Ridge (9-2) vs. #10 West Charlotte (5-6)

#2 South Caldwell (1-10), BYE

4AA Football Playoffs

East

#1 Wake Forest (11-0), BYE

#8 Jack Britt (6-5) vs. #9 Millbrook (5-6)

#5 Middle Creek (8-3) vs. #12 Laney (7-4)

#4 Sanderson (8-3), BYE

#3 Garner (7-4), BYE

#6 Pinecrest (7-4) vs. #11 Athens Drive (7-4)

#7 Leesville Road (7-4) vs. #10 Fuquay-Varina (7-4)

#2 Green Hope (9-2), BYE

West

#1 Mallard Creek (11-0), BYE

#8 Richmond County (7-4) vs. #9 North Mecklenburg (8-3)

#5 Providence (8-3) vs. #12 South Mecklenburg (2-9)

#4 Page (10-1), BYE

#3 Butler (8-2), BYE

#6 Myers Park (10-1) vs. #11 East Mecklenburg (5-6)

#7 Hough (8-3) vs. #10 Ardrey Kell (3-8)

#2 West Forsyth (11-0), BYE

