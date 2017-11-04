Kinston celebrates 17th Annual “Salute! A Tribute to America’s Veterans” with parade

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Celebrating our veterans – that was what Kinston did today.

With a parade from Vernon Avenue to Pearson Park for their 17th Annual “Salute! A Tribute to America’s Veterans”.

American Legion Riders, Civil Air Patrol, Greenville Pipe and Drum Corps, Kinston High School and many more came out to honor the veterans.

 

“It’s always important to celebrate Veteran’s Day,” said Mike Tribula. “We’re a Band of Brothers, we like to get together each year and showed that we served our duty, we did our duty and we continue to do our duty to the community.”

 

“It’s for the fallen and for those who are still with us,” said Duffy Rasmussem.

 

The reason for the early celebration was so that they have the opportunity to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday next weekend.

